Joint efforts only way to fight pandemic: Xi Jinping at Davos Agenda summit

-
ALSO READ
World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting amid pandemic
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday
PM Modi to deliver 'State of the World' special address at WEF today
Omicron uncertainty prompts WEF to delay Davos summit to mid-2022
WEF to host online Davos Agenda summit next week; Modi's address on Monday
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said joint efforts are the only way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and called for fair distribution of vaccines and expedited inoculation drive globally.
In a special address on 'state of the world' on the first day of the week-long online Davos Agenda summit of the World Economic Forum, he said that humanity will certainly move on but the world needs to jointly defeat the pandemic.
He also favoured further opening up of the world economy and greater cooperation.
"We should remove barriers and not build walls. We should open up," he said.
The Chinese president said some developing countries have fallen back into poverty due to the pandemic while some developed countries are also facing hard times.
"Developed nations need responsible economic policies, should control spillover effects of policies to avoid impacting developing countries," he said while asserting that China will continue to open up and is committed to economic and market reforms.
He also called for global rules on the digital economy and greater information sharing across the world.
"The world is undergoing major changes, unseen in a century and how to beat the pandemic and build a post-COVID world are a common concern for people around the world," he said while addressing the summit through video conferencing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU