PM Modi to deliver 'State of the World' special address at WEF today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will address the WEF at 8:30 pm IST via video conference on Tuesday, the office said in a press release. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.
Several heads of state will address the event including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.
The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.
