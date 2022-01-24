Kiev got $200 mn in security aid from US this weekend, more to come

The United States continues to provide Kiev with security assistance and received $200 million on Saturday, a senior US State Department official said.

"We are assisting with new lethal defensive security assistance, including ammunition for the front line defenders of The first of several shipments for Ukrainian armed forces totalling $200 million arrived in Kyiv January 22, yesterday, and more will arrive in the weeks to come," the official said at a Sunday briefing.

This past Tuesday, a senior US State Department official said that the United States would provide Ukraine with additional defensive aid on top of what is already in the process of being sent should tensions with escalate.

