Korean Air suspends routes to Russia until April due to Ukraine crisis

Korean Air announced on the 15th that it will temporarily halt the operation of passenger flights to Moscow and Vladivostok and cargo planes that transit in Moscow until the end of April, considering concerns over operation disruptions at local airports and safety due to Ukraine crisis.
In addition, some flights to Europe or Eastern U.S. will also take a detour to avoid the Russian and Ukraine airspace.
Affected flights to Europe include the routes to London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt. The detour routes are to China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. The flight time for One-way flights will also increase by 2 hours and 45 minutes from 1 hour and 30 minutes.
The flights to Eastern U.S. include the routes from New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Toronto to Incheon. They will take a detour via Alaska and Pacific Ocean. The one-way flights time will increase by 1 hour 40 minutes from 1 hour.
Korean Air has previously suspended passenger jets to Moscow due to shortages of fuel at Moscow International Airport on the 5th. In addition, it will also operate cargo planes to Europe without passing through Moscow by the 18th.
