LG Electronics posts 12% drop in profit on weaker demand in 2nd qtr

-
ALSO READ
AC sales touch record 6 mn units in first half of 2022 amid scorching heat
BSH Home Appliances aims to be Rs 5,000 crore company by 2026
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
Outlook positive for CG Consumer despite home appliance firm's Q1 miss
Butterfly acquisition a boost for Crompton Greaves Consumer's kitchen biz
-
Seoul, July 29 (IANS LG Electronics on Friday said its second -quarter operating profit decreased 12 per cent (on-year) amid rampant inflation that hurt consumer demand for TVs and other home appliances.
Its operating income came in at 792 billion won $609 million for the April-June quarter, falling short of analysts' expectations surveyed by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Revenue increased 15 per cent from the year-ago quarter to 19.5 trillion won.
LG said its TV business shrank for the three months ending in June, as marketing costs rose and people spent less time at home.
While overall consumer demand declined, the company said premium home appliances were still in high demand, especially in North America, and continued to deliver double-digit growth.
The company had earlier estimated decrease in its second-quarter operating profit on weaker demand for TV and home appliances amid rising inflation and raw material costs.
Analysts suggested less upbeat earnings for LG for the remaining year, as pandemic-driven pent-up demand for TV has lost steam and rate increases in major economies to control inflation weakened consumer-spending power.
Also, high shipping costs amid supply chain disruptions are hurting the company's bottom line.
LG's electric vehicle (EV) components business has greatly improved performance on growing demand from customers, which include Mercedes-Benz AG and General Motors, and increased profitability.
LG secured $6.1 billion worth of new orders for electric vehicle (EV) parts and solutions in the first half.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU