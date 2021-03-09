LG wins mobile technology-related patent infringement suit against TCL

said on Tuesday that it has won a patent infringement suit against Chinese electronics giant over mobile technology-related patent infringement.

A district court in Mannheim, Germany, recently ruled in favour of in one of three LTE standard essential filed in November 2019.

Trials for two other patent infringement cases are scheduled to begin in March and May, respectively.

LG has been claiming that has been unlawfully using its LTE standard essential for handsets.

With the latest ruling, the company will request a sales ban on TCL's handsets implemented with LG's LTE standard essential in Germany, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG is one of the global leaders in terms of mobile communication patents.

According to TechIPm, a US-based intellectual property research firm, LG ranked first in 4G (LTE/LTE-A) patents every year from 2012 to 2016.

In addition, the company had some 3,700 5G standard patents as of end-February, the third largest among global firms, according to German patent researcher IPlytics.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)