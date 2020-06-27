Maker of Ben & Jerry's ice-cream, Dove pulls out Facebook, Twitter ads in US

The company behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap and a host of other consumer products said Friday it will stop on Facebook, and in the US through at least the end of the year because of the amount of hate speech online.

Unilever said that the polarized atmosphere in the United States ahead of November's presidential election placed responsibility on brands to act.

The company, which is based in the Netherlands and Britain, joins a raft of other halting on online platforms. in particular has been the target of an escalating movement to siphon away dollars in a bid to pressure the social media-giant to do more to prevent racist and violent content from being shared on its platform.

We have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, and in the U.S.," Unilever said.

Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, Verizon joined others in the boycott.

Sarah Personette, vice president of global client solutions at Twitter, said the company's mission is to serve the public conversation and ensure is a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic and credible information, and express themselves freely and safely.

