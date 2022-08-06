Meta tests new live-streaming platform called 'Super' for influencers

-
Tech giant Meta, formerly Facebook, is testing a new live-streaming platform for influencers called "Super", media reports say.
The new platform allows influencers to host live streams, earn revenue and engage with viewers. It has reportedly paid influencers between $200 and $3,000 to use the platform for 30 minutes, TechCrunch reported citing Business Insider.
Super entered development in late 2020 and is currently being built by Meta's New Product Experimentation team.
The report mentioned that Meta recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new project.
The platform, which looks to have similar functionality to Twitch, is currently being tested with fewer than 100 creators, including tech influencer Andru Edwards and TikTok star Vienna Skye.
The platform currently operates on a tiered system where viewers pay for access to features included in the stream. Viewers can also leave a tip for live streamers.
The report indicates that creators pocket 100 per cent of the tips and revenue earned through the tiered system.
"Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators," a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying in an email to TechCrunch.
Recently, the platform announced to shut its live shopping feature from October 1 and focus on the short-form video platform Reels on its main app and Instagram.
The users will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but they won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in their Facebook Live videos.
