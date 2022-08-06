Ukrainian fortifications in Donbas region under pressure from Russia

-
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy asks remaining Ukrainian civilians to evacuate from Donetsk
Russian forces attack Ukrainian thermal power plant in Donetsk, cause fire
5 killed as Russian soldiers pound eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk
Can't resume attack on Kiev, Russians are now focusing on Donbas: Ukraine
Russia destroyed 43 religious buildings in Donetsk: Ukrainian official
-
Ukraine's General Staff on Saturday said that Russian troops were fiercely attacking Bakhmut, a cornerstone of the defence system around the last Ukrainian-held urban area in the eastern Donbas region.
"The enemy is carrying out an attack on Bakhmut; The fighting continues," the General Staff said in its latest situation report.
The pro-Russian rebels had reported the day before that there was fighting already inside the city area, reports dpa news agency.
The statements from both sides however, could not be independently verified.
Since the capture of the Luhansk region in early July, Russian offensive efforts in eastern Ukraine have concentrated on the neighbouring Donetsk region.
Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbas region, a predominantly Russian-speaking area which has been the focus of Moscow's war aims for months.
Step by step, the Russian invaders have been able to push back the Ukrainian defenders in recent weeks. They now control about 60 per cent of the territory, the situation report said.
The headquarters of the Ukrainian troops in Donbas is located in the built-up urban area of Slovyansk-Kramatorsk, where some half million people lived before the war.
From the east, this area is secured by the Siversk-Soledar-Bakhmut line of defence.
This line is now wavering in several places. Russian troops are also outside Siversk and Soledar. However, the heaviest fighting is currently going on around the Bakhmut traffic junction, which the Russians are shelling with artillery and tanks.
Fighting is also continues directly outside the former regional capital Donetsk, which has been in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.
The troops loyal to Moscow are trying to push the Ukrainians further back.
In the area of the small town of Avdiivka, north of Donetsk, there were several attempted attacks, which were repelled, the Ukrainian general staff reported. Large areas of the region are being shelled with artillery.
In the south of the country, however, the initiative is going the Ukrainians' way. There, Russian troops are concentrating on defending their positions in the occupied areas, the situation report said.
The Ukrainian military's Southern Command had previously reported having destroyed at least six Russian weapons and ammunition depots as well as two command points in the Kherson region.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU