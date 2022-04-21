'Missing' ex-army officer and Imran Khan's supporter reaches London

-
A retired senior army officer and an ardent supporter of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday resurfaced in the UK, a day after he was reported missing by his family.
On Wednesday, Sabine Kayani, wife of Pakistan Ex-Serviceman Society (PESS) former spokesman Major (retd) Adil Raja, in a tweet said she was unable to establish contact with him and sought people's help to trace his whereabouts.
I've been desperately trying to contact my husband @soldierspeaks but haven't been able to trace him. Neither has anyone else. Does anybody have any information about him? Any help will be most appreciated, she tweeted.
Kayani said some men claiming to be from the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) raided the house of her mother-in-law while Raja was not there.
"Her house is hardly 100 metres away from the Army house. Shortly after this we lost contact with my husband," she tweeted, sharing a video that showed armed men standing on a staircase, purportedly outside an apartment.
Social media has been abuzz over Raja's "disappearance" since then.
A day later, Raja tweeted that he reached London and warned that he will follow the policy of no-holds barred in case of any harm to his mother or relatives.
"There is a lot to say, but everything will be spoken about in time," he said. "After this, if my mother and loved ones are hurt even slightly, I won't hold back."
He also shared a copy of his complaint registered on April 19 with the Punjab Police stating that he was given "life threats".
Raja is very active on social media, especially Twitter, and an ardent supporter of former prime minister Khan.
