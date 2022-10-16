JUST IN
SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine, says Musk

Elon Musk has suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine.

Topics
Elon Musk | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  New York 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Billionaire Elon Musk has suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic.

Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

On Friday, senior US officials confirmed that Musk had officially asked the Defence Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine. Starlink, which provides broadband internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since early in the nation's defence against Russia's February invasion.

"The hell with it even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," Musk tweeted Saturday.

Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX USD 20 million a month to support Ukraine's communications needs. Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The senior US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue of Starlink funding has been discussed in meetings and that senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 09:09 IST

