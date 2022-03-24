NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term for a year due to Russia's war

-
ALSO READ
Stoltenberg to extend role as NATO chief by 1 yr amid Ukraine war: Reports
NATO chief Stoltenberg stresses diplomatic efforts to solve Ukraine crisis
UK Defence minister meets NATO General Secretary to discuss Ukraine
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, NATO to send more troops to eastern Europe
Macron says Putin assured him of no escalation in Ukraine, Russia denies
-
NATO leaders are extending the mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year to help steer the 30-nation military organisation through the security crisis sparked by Russia's war on Ukraine.
Stoltenberg tweeted Thursday that he is honoured by the decision of NATO leaders to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2023.
As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe, he said.
The former Norwegian prime minister was named to NATO's top civilian post in October 2014. It's the second time that his term of office has been extended. His mandate was due to expire in September.
In February, Norway's government appointed Stoltenberg as head of the Scandinavian country's central bank and said it hoped he could start in his new role around Dec 1. It later said that deputy governor Ida Wolden Bache would be in charge until Stoltenberg can take over.
Stoltenberg, 63, has described Russia's war on Ukraine as the most serious security situation we have been in for decades.
Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult and divisive period under the Trump administration, when the US threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren't spending enough on defence.
Speaking to reporters on an Air Force One flight to Brussels on Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden thinks very highly of Secretary-General Stoltenberg.
They've developed a relationship of trust, Sullivan said. Secretary-General Stoltenberg has played an instrumental role in helping secure the powerful unity you've seen at NATO through this crisis.
Stoltenberg was twice prime minister in Norway from 2005 to 2013 and from 2002 to 2014 and he also served as finance minister, and industry and energy minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU