Nepal shuts borders with India, China for 72 hours ahead of polls on Friday

Nepal has shut its international borders with India and China for a period of 72 hours ahead of the local polls slated for Friday, according to the Home Ministry.
The government decided to shut the borders to prevent any untoward incidents during the polls which will be held in 753 local units, said the Ministry.
Ministry spokesman Phanindra Mani Pokharel said that a directive has been issued to the respective administration offices of the districts bordering India and China to implement the recommendations.
The adjoining districts have been asked to halt all movements, except for emergency services, during the 72-hour period.
Political parties are gearing up for Friday's elections which come after a gap of five years.
The ruling alliance, main opposition, CPN-UML, Madhes-based political parties are among contesting the polls.
Nepal shares a 1,880-km border with India and a 1,414-km with China.
Out of 77 districts, as many as 42 either share a border with India, China or both.
