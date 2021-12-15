New York ethics board tells former Governor Cuomo to return book money

-
ALSO READ
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Governor Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo fired over sexual misconduct allegations: Attorney
Probe into sexual harassment claims against Andrew Cuomo started Aug
New York to end state of emergency for Covid-19: Guv Andrew Cuomo
-
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo was ordered by New York's ethics commission Tuesday to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
An attorney for Cuomo immediately called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight.
Cuomo was directed to turn over proceeds earned from American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic within 30 days under a resolution approved 12-1 by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, according to multiple media reports.
The order came a month after the commission voted to rescind the ethics approval it had given Cuomo before he entered into the $5.1 million book deal.
American Crisis" was published in October 2020, months before Cuomo resigned amid findings he sexually harassed 11 women.
The staff of the commission granted approval of the deal in July 2020, when his counsel told the commission that Cuomo agreed to not use any state personnel or resources to produce his book and that he would write it entirely on his own time. But complaints later surfaced that state property, resources and personnel were used to prepare, write, edit and publish the book.
Cuomo has acknowledged that state employees helped with tasks including editing the manuscript. But he's claimed that those employees were volunteering.
JCOPE's actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law," Cuomo attorney Jim McGuire said in a prepared statement. Should they seek to enforce this action, we'll see them in court.
There was no immediate comment from the attorney general's office.
A separate state Assembly investigation released last month found evidence that Cuomo, who resigned in August, had his staff spend copious amounts of time on the project.
Junior and senior staff members told investigators they were asked to perform book tasks during their work day, including transcribing dictations, printing and delivering documents, and attending meetings with agents and publishers. One senior state official sent and received 1,000 emails about the book, the legislative report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU