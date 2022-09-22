JUST IN
NASA's new moon rocket hit by fuel leaks in test ahead of final launch
UK's PM Liz Truss slams Putin for turmoil, hails queen in debut UNGA speech
International Space Station gets 3 new residents after Russian launch
Anil Khanna resigns as Indian Olympic Association acting president
Hope peeked through the gloom at 77th UNGA meet despite global morass
US Senate ratifies international climate deal to limit use of refrigerants
Joe Biden acknowledges geopolitical shifts, says will not seek new Cold War
Russian separatists release 10, including 2 US veterans held in Ukraine
Biden attacks Putin, calls for global resolve to stand against aggression
IOC chief sorry for not honouring victims of 1972 Munich Olympics attack
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Why Vladimir Putin's desperate military call-up won't win the Ukraine war
Russia not serious about ending war, says Ukrainian President Zelensky
Business Standard

North Korea denies US claims of sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war

North Korea says it hasn't exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said US intelligence reports were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image

Topics
North Korea | USA | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  Seoul (South Korea) 

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8
Photo: Unsplash

North Korea says it hasn't exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said US intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image.

In comments to state media on Thursday, an unidentified North Korean defense official told the US to stop making "reckless remarks" and to "keep its mouth shut."

Biden administration officials earlier this month confirmed a declassified US intelligence assessment that Russia was in the process of purchasing arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets.

North Korean arms exports to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting weapons.

The North Korean official stressed that Pyongyang has never recognized the "unlawful" UN Security Council sanctions against the country "cooked up by the US and its vassal forces."

The official said the export and import of military equipment is a "lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state," according to an English translation of the statement provided by North Korea.

"But we take this opportunity to make clear one thing. We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," said the official, who was described as a vice director general of the Defense Ministry's general equipment bureau.

"It is not sure from where the rumour originated which the US is spreading, but it is aimed at tarnishing the DPRK's image," the official said, referring to the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, blaming the US for the crisis and decrying the West's "hegemonic policy" as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself.

The North Korean government has also hinted its interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild pro-Russia breakaway regions in the country's east. In July, North Korea became the only nation aside from Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on North Korea

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 08:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.