North Korea continues ballistic missile barrage with test over Japan
Business Standard

North Korea has test-fired another missile toward eastern sea: South Korea

The launch came a day after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever

Topics
North Korea | Seoul | South Korea

AP  |  Seoul 

Flags of North and South Korea

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised tensions in the region.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately confirm what type of missile was fired Thursday or how far the weapon flew.

The launch came a day after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever. One of those missile flew in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed near the rivals' tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents in Ulleung island to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

Wednesday's launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to pay the most horrible price in history in protest of ongoing South Korean-US military drills that it views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 07:10 IST

`
