North Korea urges heightened precautions against new virus found in China

on Wednesday called for heightened alert against a new virus detected in China, just weeks after Pyongyang claimed victory over the Covid-19 crisis.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, carried an article warning that the new zoonotic virus called Langya henipavirus could lead to "another pandemic", reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Some experts say the virus could take away lives like the new coronavirus if it is infected among people as the virus can cause severe health problems," it said.

The Langya virus is known to have infected 35 people as of last year since it was first discovered in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong in December 2018.

Pyongyang announced its first Covid-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.

Since declaring victory over the virus, it has lifted a face mask mandate and eased anti-virus curbs across the country.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)