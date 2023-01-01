JUST IN
Terrorist attacks surge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan in 2022: Report
Number of injured rises to 37 in Karachi's aerial firing incident

The toll of injured has increased to 37 in the Karachi celebratory gunfire incident. The injured now includes two infants and four women, Dawn reported on Sunday

Topics
karachi | Pakistan  | International News

ANI  Asia 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The toll of injured has increased to 37 in the Karachi celebratory gunfire incident. The injured now includes two infants and four women, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Additionally, 19 individuals were detained by Karachi police in relation to the shooting.

"New year's [eve] aerial firing [injury] incidents reported at medicolegal centres of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) are 36, including four females, their ages between 1.5 and 61 years," Dawn quoted police surgeon, Dr Summaiya Syed, as saying.

As the clock ticked 12 am to announce the arrival of the year 2023 on Saturday night, the port city resonated with the sounds of heavy gunfire despite a ban on the display of firearms, reported Geo News.

According to hospital sources, the Civil Hospital received eight injured, four injured were brought to Jinnah Hospital, and ten injured citizens, including women and children, were admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people over the aerial firing in Korangi and charged them with attempted murder. Law enforcers arrested more than 10 miscreants in the city, reported Geo News.

Karachiites took to streets and roads to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. The Five Star Chowrangi was thronged by people in a festive mood.

Separately, various clubs, and hotels organized huge firework displays to welcome the New Year. Fireworks were also set off in other parts of the city, including Bahria Town and Bagh Ibn Qasim.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 23:56 IST

