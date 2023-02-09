JUST IN
Noisy gear and digging, then silence in Turkey's earthquake rescue ops
China conducted spy balloon programme for several years: Pentagon
Turkey refuses to host Pak PM as country busy in earthquake relief work
NATO must not be part of Russia-Ukraine conflict, says German Chancellor
MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Vladimir Putin approved missile supply
Samvardhana Motherson's profit jumps 85% in Q3 on demand recovery
Sunak extends military training support as Ukraine President visits UK
Japan's current account surplus drops 50% to lowest in 8 years in 2022
S Korean lawmakers impeach interior and safety minister over crowd crush
Ghana seeks Indian investment in oil and gas sector to become petroleum hub
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy seeks weaponry in surprise trips to London, Paris
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oil major TotalEnergies doubles annual profit in 2022 to $36 billion

djusted net income rose to USD 36.2 billion, up from USD 18.1 billion in 2021, the company said Wednesday

Topics
oil companies | Oil production | Oil demand

AP  |  Paris 

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
Photo: Bloomberg

France's TotalEnergies SE doubled its profits in 2022, joining other international oil and gas companies in fattening their bottom lines as high energy prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted net income rose to USD 36.2 billion, up from USD 18.1 billion in 2021, the company said Wednesday.

Earnings benefited from robust refinery use that let the company capture high profits for turning crude into other fuel products.

The figures looked different under international accounting rules that included write-offs on Total's assets in Russia, where doing business has been severely complicated by Western sanctions over the war.

Under IFRS accounting standards, net profit was USD 20.5 billion, lower than the adjusted profit figure because it included USD 15 billion in write-offs on its Russian businesses.

Big oil company profits have led to calls for governments to tax more of those gains as households and businesses face higher utility bills.

Energy giants Shell, BP and Exxon also have recently reported record earnings, triggering demands that the fossil fuel industry do more to offset high energy bills as well as cut climate-damaging carbon emissions.

Activists from groups Friends of the Earth and Alternatiba splattered red paint on the entrance to TotalEnergies' towering headquarters Wednesday in the Paris suburb of La Defense.

They posted images of themselves reading Superprofits You're cashing in, we're suffering and accused the company of climate-killing and criminal activities.

Oil prices surged to over USD 120 last year on fears of lost Russian supply as Western buyers turned away from Moscow's crude amid the war in Ukraine. Crude prices have eased lately amid global economic slowdowns and because less Russian oil has been lost to the market than originally feared.

Natural gas prices also surged to record highs in Europe as Russia largely cut supplies to the continent.

While they have since fallen, they are three times higher than before Russia massed troops on the border of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies said in its earnings release that it paid USD 33 billion in taxes during 2022, most of it to countries where it produces oil and natural gas.

The company's board of directors proposed to increase its dividend to shareholders for 2022 by 6.5 per cent, to 2.81 euros (USD 3.02) per share, plus the special dividend of 1 euro per share paid out in December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on oil companies

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.