Oil prices decline on plans to tap emergency crude reserves

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains the previous session on talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of faltering demand as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe.
The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.
Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $79.03 a barrel at 0721 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 88 cents, or 1.2%, to $75.87 a barrel.
"U.S. President Biden is said to be preparing to announce a release of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in concert with several other countries ...," ANZ said in a note.
Brent and WTI had both risen 1% on Monday on reports the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, an alliance known as OPEC+, could adjust their plan to raise oil output if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the pandemic dampens demand.
With talk of a coordinated crude release having succeeded in driving prices back below $80 a barrel and an actual release only expected to have a temporary impact, analysts are turning their attention to the potential hit to demand from a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe.
"With speculative positioning somewhat more balanced, international travel reopening and lifting fuel demand, and with OPEC+ constraints in mind, any further sell-offs are likely to be short-term in nature and not sustained," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
He said only Europe could pressure prices and bearish bets should be off if the Northern Hemisphere experiences a cold winter.
"As Europe, and in particular Eastern Europe, struggles to halt the spread of COVID-19, the risk of lockdown-like measures looms large," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.
She said demand in November for road and jet fuel in Europe was expected to fall to 7.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from 8.1 million bpd in October, although part of that is a normal decline for this time of year.
"If a new wave of lockdowns are enacted in Europe, oil prices will not be spared during the remainder of the flu season in the North Hemisphere," Dickson said in emailed comments.
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, Naveen Thukral and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU