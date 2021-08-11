Oil prices hold above $70 as United States demand eases Delta fears

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Payments by end-users to foreign software firms not taxable as royalty: SC
-
Oil held above $70 a barrel on Wednesday as signs of rising fuel demand in the United States were balanced by concerns about travel curbs in Asia caused by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Industry data showed U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell last week, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. job growth and increasing mobility have boosted gasoline consumption so far this year.
"The EIA's upbeat demand forecasts for this year helped alleviate fears of a deteriorating near-term outlook," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
Brent crude fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $70.54 a barrel at 0915 GMT, following a 2.3% rally on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 4 cents to $68.33, adding to a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.
Prices "appear to lack the momentum to stage meaningful revivals as Delta-variant fears continue to weigh," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.
The price of Brent is up 36% this year, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, although oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections will derail the demand recovery.
The Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen Chinese cities since the first cases were found in July, prompting some new travel restrictions, while U.S. cases and hospitalizations have soared to six-month highs.
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil demand forecast for China for the next two months, although it said the net impact from Delta on its global demand forecast remained moderate.
In focus later will be the EIA's official U.S. inventory figures at 1430 GMT. On Tuesday, oil industry group the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude stocks fell by 816,000 barrels and gasoline stocks dropped by 1.1 million barrels.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul and Florence Tan; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU