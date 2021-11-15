Oil prices slide on expectations of higher supply, weaker demand

-
ALSO READ
Brent gains for fifth day as demand outlook improves, stocks fall
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Oil prices steady near week high as prospect of Iran supply glut wanes
-
By Noah Browning and Shadia Nasralla
LONDON (Reuters) -Crude oil prices fell on Monday on expectations of increasing supply, while higher energy costs and rising COVID-19 cases are also seen weighing on demand.
Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 1.2%, to $81.16 a barrel, as of 1353 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 96 cents, or 1.1%, to $79.83 a barrel.
The fall came after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming.
Oil markets have dropped for the last three weeks, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden's administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.
"Possible releases of oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) gets lots of the blame from the decline in price," SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.
"The more likely reason for the current oil price weakness is rising COVID-19 infection rates and associated concerns for global oil demand on the back of lockdowns or restrictions."
U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row with crude prices hovering near a seven-year high, prompting some drillers to return to the wellpad.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by six to 556 in the week to Nov. 12, its highest level since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last month's forecast, as high energy prices hampered an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Europe has again become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the Delta variant.
Russia's Rosneft, the world's second-biggest oil company by output after Saudi Aramco, warned on Friday of a potential "super cycle" in global energy markets, raising the prospect of even higher prices as demand outstrips supply.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Maju Samuel and Steve Orlofsky)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU