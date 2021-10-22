Oil rises above $85 a barrel, Brent set for seventh weekly gain

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices edge higher on inventory drawdowns, Brent tops $75 a barrel
Oil rally has more room, Brent expected to hit $80 per barrel: Goldman
UBS increases its Brent forecast to $90 a barrel in December-March
Brent could touch $80 as economic recovery picks up: Emkay Wealth
Modi govt anniv: Leaders to participate in relief work in 100k villages
-
Oil prices stayed near multi-year highs on Friday, erasing some earlier losses in Asian trading hours, with concerns about tight supply and stockpiles fuelling bullish sentiment.
Brent crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1%, to $85.53 a barrel at 1335 GMT, after Thursday's three-year high of $86.10. The benchmark is set for its seventh weekly gain.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.05, or 1.3%, to reach $83.55 a barrel, not far off a seven-year high hit this week. The grade is heading for its ninth weekly rise.
Prices have been boosted by worries about coal and gas shortages in China, India and Europe, spurring some power generators to switch from gas to fuel oil and diesel.
Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast.
"The upside risk to oil prices is real in the very near-term as there is little incentive to go short amidst a global energy crunch where OPEC+ is quietly sitting on the supply sidelines," said Rystad Senior Oil Markets Analyst Louise Dickson.
U.S. crude found support this week as investors eyed low crude stocks at the U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude stocks at Cushing fell to 31.2 million barrels, their lowest level since October 2018.
"America's gasoline demand appears to be experiencing an Indian summer," PVM analysts said in a note, pointing to the highest implied demand for this time of year since 2007 despite high pump prices.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU