JUST IN
Oil plunges as China's Covid-19 spike dampens global demand outlook
Consumer gas prices in Germany to remain high for most of 2023: Minister
Global gas demand expected to decline by 65 bn cubic metre in 2022: Gazprom
Credit market cracks widen as distressed debt nears $650 billion
Oil drops 2% in light trading on China demand concern amid Covid surge
World shares mostly lower after tech-led fall on Wall Street today
Global markets remained flat, investors on sidelines post-China reopening
Malaysian businessman jailed for 36 yrs for mkt manipulation in Singapore
Tech-led slump on Wall Street led to fall in Asian markets post-Christmas
Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
South Korea's consumer price grows 5.1% y-o-y, hits 24-yr high: Govt data
icon-arrow-left
Chinese intercept over South China Sea could have caused air collision: US
Business Standard

Oil set to close higher in 2022, a turbulent year marked by tight supplies

Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session

Topics
oil | Crude Oil | Markets

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

Oil, Energy
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post a second straight annual gain, albeit a meagre one, in a year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, a strong dollar and weak demand from the world's top crude importer China.

Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.

U.S. West Intermediate crude was at $78.88 a barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.6%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday.

Brent is set to close 2022 with a 5.76% gain after rising 50.2% in 2021. Prices surged in March to a peak of $139.13 a barrel, a level not seen since 2008, after Russia invaded Ukraine and sparked supply and energy security concerns.

The WTI is on track to rise 4.5% in 2022 following a 55% gain last year.

"This year has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices," ING analyst Ewa Manthey said.

"Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility."

Oil prices cooled quickly in the second half this year as central banks across the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation and boosted the U.S. dollar. That made dollar-denominated commodities a more costly investment for holders of other currencies.

Also, China's zero-COVID restrictions, which were only eased in December, squashed oil demand recovery hopes at the world's No. 2 consumer. While China is set to recover in 2023, a surge in COVID cases in the country and global recession concerns are clouding the commodities demand outlook.

"The recent easing of travel restrictions was expected to boost oil demand; however, the sharp increase in COVID cases in China has raised serious concerns over a potential global outbreak," John Driscoll, director at consultancy JTD Energy Services, said.

Looking ahead on supplies, western sanctions will push Russia to divert more crude and refined products exports from Europe to Asia.

In the United States, output growth in top oil-producing states has slowed despite higher prices. Inflation, supply chain snags and economic uncertainty have led executives to lower their expectations, the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.

(This story has been corrected to say that Brent hit a peak in March, not second quarter, in paragraph 4)

 

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on oil

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 09:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.