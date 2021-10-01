OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market: Sources

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ sticks to agreed schedule for oil-production increases
OPEC+ plans new oil output policy meeting on Sunday, says report
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
India's new oil minister dials OPEC countries as higher fuel prices pinch
Oil prices drop after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers
-
OPEC+ is considering going beyond its existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) when it meets next week, sources said, at a time when oil prices are near a three-year high and consumers are pressing for more supply.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andallies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, meets on Monday to review output policy. In July, the group agreed to boost output by 400,000 bpd a month to phase out 5.8 million bpd in cuts.
Four OPEC+ sources said producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged, but none gave details on how much more, or when supply would increase. Another OPEC+ source suggested an increase of 800,000 bpd for one month was possible, with zero the next month.
The nearest month any increase could occur is November since OPEC+'s last meeting decided the October volumes.
"We cannot exclude any option," one of the OPEC+ sources said. The idea that the oil market might need more oil than the existing deal planned for was "one of the possible scenarios," said another of the sources.
On Wednesday, sources told Reuters the most likely outcome was sticking to the existing plan.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the change of tone, but it follows a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) which reviewed the market outlook and reduced the size of an expected supply surplus in 2022.
Talks among members continue ahead of the virtual OPEC+ meeting on Oct. 4, with no guarantee an additional increase will be agreed.
On Tuesday, Brent oil rose to a three-year high above $80 a barrel, boosted by unplanned outages in the UnitedStates and a strong recovery in global economic activity and energy demand as many countries emerge from the pandemic. On Thursday, prices were trading just below $79.
Rising oil, gas, coal and power prices are feeding inflationary pressures worldwide and slowing the recovery.
"Obviously, the price of oil is of concern," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. She said high oil prices were on national security adviser Jake Sullivan's agenda when he met this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Previously, the U.S. government said it was in communication with OPEC and looking at how to address the cost of oil.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer,signalled on Tuesday that a spike in crude prices would speed upthe transition to alternative energy sources.
Energy ministers from OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria and theUnited Arab Emirates said in recent weeks the group saw no needto take extraordinary measures to change the existing agreement.
(Reporting by OPEC team, editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU