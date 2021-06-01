OPEC+ seen sticking with supply plan with Iran's oil yet to return

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ resumes talks on 2021 policy amid discord on how to tackle oil demand
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Oil prices little changed as Iran concerns offset rosy demand outlook
Domestic LPG to be cheaper by Rs 10 per cylinder from April 1
Oil prices drop for fifth straight day after US inventories rise
-
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ is likely to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing oil supply curbs at a meeting on Tuesday, five OPEC sources said, as producers balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies - known collectively as OPEC+ - decided in April to return 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply to the market from May to July as it anticipated demand would rise despite high numbers of coronavirus cases in India.
Since that decision, oil has extended its rally and has now gained more than 30% this year, although the prospect of more output from Iran, as talks on reviving its nuclear deal make progress, has limited the upside for oil prices.
Brent crude hit $71 a barrel, its highest since March, on Tuesday. [O/R]
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said he did not expect higher Iranian supply to cause problems.
"We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion," he said in a statement.
A panel of OPEC+ ministers called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee has now started its meeting, an OPEC source said. The full ministerial session was due to start at 1230 GMT.
OPEC+ experts confirmed earlier forecasts for a sizeable, 6 million bpd jump in oil demand in 2021 as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC+ sources said.
They said they do not expect OPEC+ to decide on output policy beyond July, since the outlook for Iranian supply is not clear. OPEC has another meeting planned for June 24.
"It is likely that OPEC+ will stick for now with the increases in June and July rather than already planning any further production hikes from August," said analyst Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.
"However, an increasingly tight market could make it necessary to review the agreement at short notice."
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed. As of July, the curbs will stand at 5.8 million bpd.
(Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler; Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Clarke)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU