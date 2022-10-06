JUST IN
Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa discusses India, China with US officials

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters related to India, China, Afghanistan in his meetings with top US administration officials on his recent visit to Washington

Topics
Qamar Javed Bajwa | Pakistan  | India Pakistan relations

IANS  |  Rawalpindi 

Qamar Javed Bajwa
Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters related to India, China, Afghanistan in his meetings with top US administration officials on his recent visit to Washington, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The army chief left for Pakistan after concluding his week-long visit to America, where he held meetings with top US officials.

Sources said that General Bajwa told the US officials that Pakistan seeks an early resolution of the Kashmir issue, Geo News reported.

He also called for improvement in bilateral relations, trade and investment between Pakistan and the US.

"Pakistan has been a long-standing partner of the US," the sources quoted the army chief.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa was accorded an honour cordon by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

In a meeting with the COAS, Secretary Austin said that the "long-standing partnership" between the two countries continues, The News reported.

"This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defence interests," the US defence department said in its press statement after General Bajwa's meeting with Secretary Austin.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of relations between the US and Pakistan. It was my pleasure to host Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the Pentagon," Austin said in a statement on Twitter later.

He said the two leaders discussed long-standing defence partnership and areas of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US.

General Bajwa was heading the delegation, diplomatic sources said, terming the visit an important one that portrayed "robust relations" between the two countries.

During the visit, the army chief met the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during which "matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed," according to the ISPR.

--IANS

san/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 12:30 IST

