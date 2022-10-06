JUST IN
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, visa issue with NZ counterpart
G7 counters China's Belt and Road Initiative to curb its global influence
King Charles III's coronation ceremony to be held in June next year: Report
US' death toll from Hurricane Ian crosses 110; 300,000 still without power
Singapore faces challenge of finding foreign nurses for aging population
Canada's monkeypox tally at 1,406; 2nd vaccine dose to roll out this week
Joe Biden juggles nuclear talks as Iran escalates repression of protestors
Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary-General discuss Ukraine Euro-Atlantic integration
Mexico pledges to bring second lawsuit against gun dealers in border states
Leaders of Spain, Germany discuss ongoing energy crisis before EU summit
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Big emitters not acknowledging climate risks: Carbon Tracker Initiative
Business Standard

City mayor among 18 killed in Mexico's San Miguel Totolapan city shooting

At least 18 people were killed and three others injured in a deadly shooting incident in southwest Mexico, media reports said, in what appears to be an instance linked to organised crime

Topics
Mexico | US Shooting | Mass shooting

ANI  Others 

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California

At least 18 people were killed and three others injured in a deadly shooting incident in southwest Mexico, media reports said, in what appears to be an instance linked to organised crime.

The gunmen opened fire at city hall in the state of Guerrero on Wednesday afternoon, killing more than a dozen people including the city mayor, BNO News reported citing local officials.

This shooting happened in San Miguel Totolapan city, the photos of which made rounds on Twitter.

"Among the more than 20 dead, they confirm a minor under 12 years of age in San Miguel Totolapan. Guerrero #Mexico #Violencia In the centre of the city, in front of the Town Hall, rides were being set up for the fair," a Mexican journalist Jacob Morales A said in a tweet.

Guerrero State Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda deeply regretted the death of the San Miguel Totolapan mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda.

"I condemn the facts and reiterate that in the @Gob_Guerrero there will be no impunity in the face of the cunning aggression against the municipal president and officials of the City Council," Pineda tweeted in Spanish.

"Our commitment is firm, we will not take a step back to provide security to the population of San Miguel Totolapan and to our entire region of Tierra Caliente," she added.

Confirming the city mayor's death, the PRD political party, to which Mendoza belonged, said the party condemned the attack and called for justice.

"The National Executive Directorate of #PRD condemns the cowardly murder of our colleague Conrado Mendoza Almeda, Mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, #Guerrero. We demand justice @FGEGuerrero, enough of violence and impunity," the party tweeted.

The shooting incident is the latest in the series of attack which has rattled Mexico in recent weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mexico

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.