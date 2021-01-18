Pak authority slams PIA for being 'unaware of international leasing laws'

-
ALSO READ
UN aviation agency advises Pak to suspend issuance of new pilot licences
Breathalyser test now mandatory for Pakistan International Airlines crew
After US regulator, DGCA tells airlines to inspect Boeing B737s in fleet
Licence scandal: Pakistan aviation regulator issues notices to 193 pilots
Scheduled international passenger flights suspension extended till Sept 30
-
Slamming the Pakistan Internation Airlines (PIA) for its "irresponsible attitude and maladministration", the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the PIA seemed to be "unaware of international civil aviation leasing laws".
Citing sources, Geo News reported that the CAA has expressed its displeasure with PIA's "irresponsible attitude and maladministration as it seems to be unaware of international civil aviation leasing laws".
"When PIA knew that Boeing-777 was involved in a court case, why did it allow the aircraft to fly abroad?" the CAA asked.
"Was not PIA aware of the fact that violating international civil aviation laws will embarrass the country?" it added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the PIA officials will appear before a court in the United Kingdom on January 22 and a Malaysian court on January 24 after failing to pay the lease of an aircraft on time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a media briefing in Rawalpindi on Saturday, the Minister claimed that the Malaysian court had issued an order without listening to any arguments by the national carrier, and blamed the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for acquiring two aircraft on an expensive lease, reported Geo News.
A PIA aircraft was held back by a local court in Malaysia on Friday due to a legal dispute between the airline and another party.
On Twitter, Pakistan's national carrier said: "A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized."
Geo News mentioned that the PIA plane was taken on lease from a Vietnamese company in 2015.
A PIA spokesperson has said that the airline's counsel is already presented in Kuala Lampur and has been provided all relevant documents.
The passengers of the seized aircraft arrived in Pakistan via Dubai on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU