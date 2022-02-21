Japanese PM Kishida to join online G7 summit amid Ukraine tensions

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden, Japan PM Kishida to meet virtually on Jan 21, to discuss Quad
Japan's PM Kishida says Covid prevention measures, defense top priorities
Japan's Kishida lays out new contingency plan against Omicron risk
Joe Biden, Japan PM Kishida resolve to 'push back' against China
Japan PM vows to step up defence amid growing threats from China, N Korea
-
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in an online meeting of the G7 countries this week and the talks will be aimed at measures to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the government said on Monday.
Kishida said he would make his utmost efforts in lockstep with the G7 and other members of the international community to deescalate and ultimately resolve the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, Xinhua news agency reported.
Addressing Parliament, he said that "while the situation remains critical, Japan will continue to make diplomatic efforts with other countries to ease tensions".
Kishida urged Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to find an "acceptable" diplomatic solution to the current impasse and held a teleconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which a number of pertinent issues were traversed, government sources said.
Kishida's participation in the Thursday summit, meanwhile, to be hosted by Germany, was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
Matsuno told a press briefing on Monday that the government has been urging Japanese nationals in Ukraine to evacuate, and has been taking measures to bring this to fruition.
He said Japan has chartered an aircraft near Ukraine as part of its plans to evacuate Japanese nationals.
There were about 120 Japanese nationals in Ukraine till date, local media reported.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU