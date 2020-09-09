Pak reports 426 new COVID-19 infections; national tally reaches 299,659

Pakistan's number of cases reached 299,659 on Wednesday after 426 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Nine patients died during the period, taking the number of fatalities to 6,359 across the country. As many as 544 people are in critical condition, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 286,509 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Sindh has reported 130,969 cases, Punjab 97,389, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,711, Islamabad 15,780, Balochistan 13,402, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,068 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,340 cases.

The total number of tests done so far is 2,825,040, including 22,830 in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)