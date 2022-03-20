Pakistan's Imran Khan reluctant to drop 'yes-man' as district CM: Report

-
Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be adamant about retaining "yes-man" Usman Buzdarr as the chief minister of the country's Punjab district as he has made it easier for Khan to be in charge of the district from Islamabad, according to a media report.
From the reshuffling of Punjab's cabinet to the replacement of chief secretaries, IGs and CCPO, PM Imran with Usman Buzdar at his side, could get the job done within hours without being asked to explain the reasons, reported The Express Tribune.
When voices started to press Imran Khan to remove the Punjab CM, the former announced that the decision will be taken after a no-confidence motion is settled in the Centre.
However, the apparent move to defuse rebellion may have come a little late with roughly two dozen disgruntled MNAs finally coming out in the open and MPAs already joining dissenting groups. Little is left to the imagination what would happen to the ruling PTI in Centre and Punjab.
The member of the ruling-PTI never understood why Imran Khan backed Buzdar. Buzdar had lost the 2013 election for a provincial seat on a PML-N ticket after he quit PML-Q. He had later joined the Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz group, which later on merged in PTI before the 2018 elections.
Raising questions on Imran Khan's governance PPP's Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, "Imran Khan's stubbornness not to replace Usman Buzdar against all advice is reflective of his callous attitude towards governance."
"It's a tragedy that a totally inexperienced person was given the responsibility to run the affairs of the province with a population of 120 million," he added, reported the newspaper.
Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party.
