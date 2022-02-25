Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow called 'foolhardy', ill-timed

-
ALSO READ
Iranian Foreign Ministry accuses West of 'fuelling tensions' in Gulf
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report
South Korea, US, Japan negotiate possible defence ministerial talks
-
Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the decision by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Moscow has been termed 'ill-timed' and 'foolhardy'.
Terming it 'bad diplomacy', Federico Giuliani, writing for 'Inside Over' said that getting cozy with Putin is especially bad when Khan is facing a no-confidence motion and is in dire need of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans.
Calling the visit 'badly timed' for taking place during the Ukraine crisis, the article highlights that no major deal has been promised, nor there is a chance of Pakistan being able to secure a loan from the Russians.
The domestic audience in Pakistan has been told that the visit is a 'successful' attempt to wean Russia away from India. However, any notion of India and Russia falling apart is 'foolish', when India is a major buyer of defense equipment and can offer more business to Russia than Pakistan can, the article further argued.
Imran Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday amid the ongoing crisis at the Ukraine-Russia border.
Khan's ill-timed two-day visit, the first such trip by a Pakistani PM in 23 years, also aims to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.
Pakistani security experts doubt if Khan has gone to Moscow with any strategy in mind. He has been urged to "be careful" while dealing with Putin as the Russian retains 'high regard for India and Modi as a leader.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU