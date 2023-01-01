Palestinian authorities hail UN vote on Israeli occupation of territory

JUST IN
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, on Saturday said, "the vote is evidence of the whole world standing by our people and their inalienable historical rights"

IANS  |  Ramallah 

Palestine
Late on Friday, the 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the resolution with 87 votes in favour, 26 against, and 53 abstained.

Palestinian authorities have welcomed the UN vote in favour of a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, on Saturday said, "the vote is evidence of the whole world standing by our people and their inalienable historical rights."

He added that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked all the countries that stood by the Palestinian right and all the parties that worked to make this resolution successful, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's "occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures".

"The time has come for Israel to be a state under the law and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people," Abu Rudeineh said.

"We are now waiting for the ICJ to request a legal advisory opinion on the Israeli system," he added.

"Resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will continue to join international bodies and institutions."

 

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 08:32 IST

