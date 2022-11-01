JUST IN
Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi's husband attack
Russia warns it will not allow ships with Ukraine grain without consent
US President Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills with S. Korea
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for over $12 trn investment
Suspension of Black Sea Grain initiative could worsen food security: India
UN chief calls on govts to take necessary steps to protect journalists
Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims
UK PM Rishi Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit
Wickremesinghe hopeful of resolving problems faced by ethnic Tamils
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi's husband attack
Business Standard

Paul Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage, says police

David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early Friday morning, according to a federal affidavit filed in court Monday

Topics
Nancy Pelosi | United States | US Senate

AP  |  Washington 

Nancy Pelosi with husband, Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi with husband, Paul Pelosi (Photo: Reuters)

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the House Speaker hostage and break her kneecaps," authorities said Monday.

David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early Friday morning, according to a federal affidavit filed in court Monday.

Federal prosecutors have filed two charges against DePape, days after police say he broke into the Pelosi's home and struck the Democratic leader's 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. He was left seriously injured in the attack, underwent surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands.

DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.

The announcement of the federal charges comes as San Francisco's district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be arraigned on state charges Tuesday.

San Francisco's district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, also rejected conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple's home and confronted Paul Pelosi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nancy Pelosi

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 07:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.