Pennsylvania certifies election results; declares Joe Biden the winner

Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate have been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, the governor said on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said that he has signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Biden and Harris.

"Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for and Kamala Harris, Wolf tweeted.

"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably," Wolf said.

The certification of Pennsylvania election results comes a day after the General Service Administration wrote a letter to President-elect Biden on providing all the access including financial resources required for transition.

Trump in a tweet said that he has instructed his officials to do the needful. At the same time he refrained from formally conceding the election.

The Trump campaign has filed a number of lawsuits in several States challenging the results of the elections. Many of them including those in Pennsylvania have been dismissed. Trump insisted that he has not conceded and the move by GSA has nothing to do with his legal actions.

"Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be, he tweeted.

"Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION! Trump said in a tweet.

