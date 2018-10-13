Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's fashion relics to go under hammer in US

founder Hugh Hefner's signature pajamas, captain's hat and other quintessential fashion pieces will be auctioned.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Julien's Auctions will open bidding in Beverly Hills at The Standard Oil Building or online for the late mogul's property on November 30 and December 1.

Hefner died in September 2017 at age 91.

All proceeds of the sale will go to the Hugh M Hefner Foundation, supporting First Amendment rights and "rational" sex and drug policies.

The collection includes Hefner's iconic fashion pieces such as his white captain's hat, custom smoking jacket, silk pajamas and Briar pipe with bunny logo, estimated at about $2,000 each.

Two top items are Hefner's complete personal set of bound volumes of Playboy magazines ($20,000- $40,000) and his Playboy Legacy Collection Gold, a limited edition set of 48 photograph prints in a wood case with gold embossing ($20,000-$30,000).

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, said Hefner's "life and legacy truly embodied the American dream."



"Hef" started a school paper in high school, studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and launched the first issue in 1953 after garnering $8,000 to start his company. When he died, he had about $50 million in liquid assets.

Daughter Christie Hefner, now president of his foundation, says she is proud the sale will benefit charity "to advance his life's commitment to individual rights in a free society.