PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit tomorrow: MEA

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
ISMA again writes to PMO urging it to increase minimum sale price of sugar
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format.
The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency.
"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.
PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO - CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The G20 comprises 20 of the world's major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU