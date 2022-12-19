JUST IN
Thai navy search for 31 sailors after ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand
Poll reveals 58% people want Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO

Poll by Musk revealed that 58% wants him to quit as CEO, with Twitter currently facing a myriad of issues ranging from banning journalists and other social media platforms amid Tesla stock nosediving

Elon Musk | Twitter | Social network

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

In a dramatic turn of events, a Twitter poll by its owner Elon Musk on Monday revealed that a whopping 58 per cent of those who voted wants him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform, currently facing a myriad of issues ranging from banning journalists and other social media platforms amid Tesla stock nosediving.

Only 43 per cent followers want him as Twitter CEO, a job that has created all sorts of problems for him.

Musk started a poll asking users if he should quit as Twitter head and also assured that he will abide by the poll results.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," said the Tesla CEO.

A user commented, "Yep, he already has the new CEO picked out. Elon will retire as Chairman of the Board and Tweeter."

To this, Musk replied: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Last month, Musk had said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

He made the comment during testimony at a trial in the US, challenging his controversial pay compensation package at Tesla, and said that he does not wish to remain CEO of Twitter forever which he acquired in October.

Musk is also aiming to get more investors for Twitter at the original $54.20 per share price, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

Since November 2021, Musk has sold more than $39 billion of Tesla shares.

The share sale comes at a time when Tesla investors have raised concerns over Musk's $44 billion Twitter acquisition, saying his 24/7 involvement with the micro-blogging platform is "detrimental to Tesla".

Tesla stock has nosedived around 60 per cent since January this year.

According to industry analysts, "the fresh stock sale is Musk's answer to some of the high interest debt he's paying on his $44 billion Twitter deal".

Musk, who saw his net worth tumble by more than $100 billion in 2022, has been replaced by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, as the world's richest man.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 18:20 IST

