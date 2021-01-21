Portugal shuts schools for 2 weeks, blames variant for Covid-19 surge

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus Unlock: List of states that will reopen schools; Key guidelines
Delhi schools prepare to open for classes 10, 12 students after closures
Schools reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar after 297 days
Schools, colleges reopen after months of Covid-19 lockdown in England
Primary classes to reopen at all Punjab schools from January 27
-
Portugal's government on Thursday ordered the closure of schools for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that the prime minister blamed on the rise of a more contagious variant.
The risk of this virus spreading through society has increased, Prime Minister Antnio Costa told a news conference.
We have seen that, in the space of a week, the variant has spread significantly.
The proportion of COVID-19 cases attributed to the variant, which was first identified in southeast England, has jumped from 8 per cent last week to 20 per cent this week and may reach 60 per cent in coming weeks, Costa said.
Faced with this new reality, a new set of measures is required, he said. Schools will be closed starting Friday.
Also Thursday, Catholic church authorities in Portugal announced that services won't be held from Saturday and until further notice due to the extreme seriousness of the pandemic.
Portugal has the highest seven-day average rate in the world of new cases per 100,000 population and the second-highest rate of new deaths after the United Kingdom, according to data collated through Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University.
The country of 10.3 million has been in lockdown since last week but cases continue to climb sharply, setting almost daily records and threatening to overwhelm hospitals.
Health authorities reported Thursday new highs for infected people in hospital, with 5,630, and in intensive care, with 702. The 221 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours was also a record.
The government had been reluctant to close schools, despite pressure from teachers and parents. It argued that if schools closed some children wouldn't get proper meals.
Others have no computer, no access to the Internet, and don't have their own room at home and get no help with their studies.
Costa said school canteens would remain open for needy children, while parents with children under the age of 12 can miss work to care for them and will receive 66 per cent of their pay from the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU