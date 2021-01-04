Schools reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar after 297 days

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
Govt allows import, export of Covid-19 vaccine without any value limitation
30 million corona warriors to get vaccine for free: Harsh Vardhan
Assam reports 40 fresh coronavirus infections, 4 new fatalities
-
Schools and coaching institutes across Bihar opened on Monday after 297 days of closure due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Classes for students of 9th to 12th standard are being conducted in two shifts, with 50 per cent of a class' capacity in each shift.
The Bankipur Girls High School in Patna has arranged for hand sanitisers and other facilities for the students.
"More than the students, their guardians are quite hesitant about the opening of schools, but the government has given us the guidelines which we have followed. Students are not being allowed to enter without masks. The school is giving student two masks each and we're doing our best to maintain social distancing. Only 50 per cent students are coming in two batches. We are providing hand sanitisers as well," a teacher from the school told ANI.
Students, although slightly concerned about contracting the virus, expressed excitement that they could come to school as they used to before the pandemic.
"I am still quite afraid that I might get the virus but what can I do, I can't miss school. I have come well prepared with hand sanitiser and mask. I'll do my best to maintain social distancing," Class 9 student Varsha said.
Another student, Sonam Kumari, said that she was glad to see her friends after a long time.
"I am a little bit scared but more than that I'm glad that I get to see my friends again and start classes," she said.
As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 4,473 active cases in Bihar. As many as 2,46,979 recoveries and 1,405 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor