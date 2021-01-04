Schools reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar after 297 days

and coaching institutes across opened on Monday after 297 days of closure due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Classes for students of 9th to 12th standard are being conducted in two shifts, with 50 per cent of a class' capacity in each shift.

The Bankipur Girls High School in Patna has arranged for hand sanitisers and other facilities for the students.

"More than the students, their guardians are quite hesitant about the opening of schools, but the government has given us the guidelines which we have followed. Students are not being allowed to enter without masks. The school is giving student two masks each and we're doing our best to maintain social distancing. Only 50 per cent students are coming in two batches. We are providing hand sanitisers as well," a teacher from the school told ANI.

Students, although slightly concerned about contracting the virus, expressed excitement that they could come to school as they used to before the pandemic.

"I am still quite afraid that I might get the virus but what can I do, I can't miss school. I have come well prepared with hand sanitiser and mask. I'll do my best to maintain social distancing," Class 9 student Varsha said.

Another student, Sonam Kumari, said that she was glad to see her friends after a long time.

"I am a little bit scared but more than that I'm glad that I get to see my friends again and start classes," she said.

As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 4,473 active cases in As many as 2,46,979 recoveries and 1,405 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

