Prince Philip lived full, meaningful life: Dalai Lama expresses grief

-
ALSO READ
Buckingham Palace confirms Harry, Meghan will not return to royal roles
Prince Philip dead: Harry, Meghan say Duke of Edinburg 'will be missed'
Australia mourns Prince Philip: PM Morrison offers sympathies to Queen
US mourns death of Prince Philip, Prez Biden, VP Harris express condolences
UK: Russian President Vladimir Putin mourns death of Prince Philip
-
Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying he lived a full and meaningful life.
In a letter written to express his condolences to Queen Elizabeth, the spiritual leader wrote: "I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time."
"As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life."
In his letter to Prince Charles, he declared: "I have written to your mother, Her Majesty the Queen, offering my condolences at this sad time. As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family."
The Nobel Peace Laureate repeated his appreciation that the Duke lived a full and meaningful life.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99.
--IANS
vg/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU