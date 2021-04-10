Prince Philip lived full, meaningful life: Dalai Lama expresses grief

Buddhist spiritual leader the on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying he lived a full and meaningful life.

In a letter written to express his condolences to Queen Elizabeth, the spiritual leader wrote: "I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time."

"As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life."

In his letter to Prince Charles, he declared: "I have written to your mother, Her Majesty the Queen, offering my condolences at this sad time. As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family."

The Nobel Peace Laureate repeated his appreciation that the Duke lived a full and meaningful life.

Prince Philip, II's husband, has died aged 99.

