Proud of maturity shown by Indian students: Indian ambassador to Ukraine

India's Ambassador to Partha Satpathy on Saturday said that Indian nationals in the war torn Ukraine, especially students, have displayed "maturity" and "fortitude" amidst these turbulent times.

He said that over the one past week, the Indian Embassy has evacuated more than 10,000 from

"Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of have been evacuated," the Ambassador said in a message posted by the embassy on Twitter.

He said in the case of Kharkiv, despite it being an active war zone with heavy shelling, the embassy has maintained "consistent and constant" efforts to evacuate every citizen.

"Towards this end, in the past two days alone, we have evacuated more than 500 Indians from Pisochyn. As on date, about 300 remain in Pisochyn and the are being evacuated today," he said.

He assured Indians in Sumy that the embassy will leave "no stone unturned" in their efforts to ensure safe evacuation of

"For all our Indian students in transit to the western borders, I request some more hours of strength. Government of India will take you home soon," Satpathy added.

