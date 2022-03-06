Proud of maturity shown by Indian students: Indian ambassador to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, US and Albania call for emergency UNSC meeting
-
India's Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy on Saturday said that Indian nationals in the war torn Ukraine, especially students, have displayed "maturity" and "fortitude" amidst these turbulent times.
He said that over the one past week, the Indian Embassy has evacuated more than 10,000 Indian students from Ukraine.
"Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated," the Ambassador said in a message posted by the embassy on Twitter.
He said in the case of Kharkiv, despite it being an active war zone with heavy shelling, the embassy has maintained "consistent and constant" efforts to evacuate every citizen.
"Towards this end, in the past two days alone, we have evacuated more than 500 Indians from Pisochyn. As on date, about 300 Indian students remain in Pisochyn and the are being evacuated today," he said.
He assured Indians in Sumy that the embassy will leave "no stone unturned" in their efforts to ensure safe evacuation of Indian students.
"For all our Indian students in transit to the western borders, I request some more hours of strength. Government of India will take you home soon," Satpathy added.
--IANS
uj/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU