Registration for H1-B visas for FY23 to begin in March, says US

-
ALSO READ
UN migration agency records over 4,400 migrant deaths worldwide in 2021
US cannot stop issuing visas during travel bans, federal judge rules
Greece lifts travel restrictions for Indians, Covid test mandatory
Amid Covid-19 concerns, US expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas
First migrants returned under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy
-
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the initial registration period for the coveted H1-B visas for FY2023 will run through March 1-18.
In a statement on Saturday, the USCIS said that during the above mentioned period "prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to complete and submit their registrations using our online H-1B registration system".
The USCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted which will be used solely to track registrations.
This number however, cannot be used to track the case status online, the statement said.
It further said that prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the required $10 registration fee.
"Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations will use a 'registrant' account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon on February 21."
US employers and agents are collectively known as "registrants".
The USCIS said that once enough registrations are received by the March 18 deadline, there will be a random selection after which selection notifications will be via users' myUSCIS online accounts.
The H1-B visa allows companies and other employers in the US to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialised knowledge and a bachelor's degree or higher in the specific specialty, or its equivalent, according to the USCIS.
Every year the US gives 65,000 H1-B visas open to all and 20,000 to those with advanced US degrees.
Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the H1-B visas getting about 75 per cent of them, according to the US government.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU