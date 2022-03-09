Russia announces another ceasefire for civilians in Ukraine to leave cities

has announced another humanitarian ceasefire to allow civilians in cities under attack to flee, according to reports by Russian state media outlets.

The corridors will again be set up for Kyiv, Chernihev, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol at 10 a.m. local time. It's the third time a ceasefire -- most of which have failed -- has been announced by Moscow, the BBC reported.

Yesterday, Ukrainian officials said they managed to evacuate 5,000 people from Sumy -- the first successful mass evacuation.

However, a similar attempt for those in Chernihiv failed because Russia kept shelling the exit route, claimed.

--IANS

int/khz/

