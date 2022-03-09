JUST IN
Russia announces another ceasefire for civilians in Ukraine to leave cities

Moscow has announced another humanitarian ceasefire to allow civilians in cities under attack to flee, according to reports by Russian state media outlets.

IANS  |  Moscow 

Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers help a man on a wheelchair as people try to flee crossing the Irpin river on the outskirts of Kyiv

The corridors will again be set up for Kyiv, Chernihev, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol at 10 a.m. local time. It's the third time a ceasefire -- most of which have failed -- has been announced by Moscow, the BBC reported.

Yesterday, Ukrainian officials said they managed to evacuate 5,000 people from Sumy -- the first successful mass evacuation.

However, a similar attempt for those in Chernihiv failed because Russia kept shelling the exit route, Ukraine claimed.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 09 2022. 12:05 IST

