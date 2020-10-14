Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to fulfill agreements on Karabakh

JUST IN
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called on his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, in phone talks, to fully implement the recently reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh

Vesile Mehmedova sits in front of debris of her brother's home as her relatives search for belongings, at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called on his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, in phone talks, to fully implement the recently reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Late last week, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers agreed, after lengthy talks in Moscow, to a ceasefire in Karabakh and exchange prisoners and bodies.

"During the negotiations, Russian Federation Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu called on his counterparts to fully meet the commitments under the agreements reached in Moscow on October 10," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, October 14 2020. 14:50 IST

