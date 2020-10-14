Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to fulfill agreements on Karabakh

-
ALSO READ
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuses each other of attacks despite cease-fire deal
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Armenia officials say ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes
Lavrov expresses concern to Azerbaijan's over rising casualties in Karabakh
Civilian death toll from hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 31
-
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called on his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, in phone talks, to fully implement the recently reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Late last week, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers agreed, after lengthy talks in Moscow, to a ceasefire in Karabakh and exchange prisoners and bodies.
"During the negotiations, Russian Federation Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu called on his counterparts to fully meet the commitments under the agreements reached in Moscow on October 10," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU