Ukraine rejects Belarus as location for peace talks with Russia

Ukraine's president says his country is ready for peace talks with but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow's 3-day-old invasion.

Speaking in a video message Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn't accept Russia's selection of

The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.

The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians, Peskov said.

invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with troops moving from Moscow's ally in the north, and also from the east and south.

