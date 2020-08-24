Russia coronavirus update: 10 fatalities registered in Moscow in 24 hours

-
Russian capital Moscow has registered around 10 coronavirus related fatalities over the past 24 hours.
With this, the death toll in Moscow has risen to 4,741.
"Ten patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the city's coronavirus response center said, according to Sputnik.
In the previous day, 11 people infected with the virus died in Moscow.
According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 23,342,798 while the death toll has risen to 807,134.
