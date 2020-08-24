JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US State Secretary Pompeo starts his visit to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, UAE

Joe Biden hits out at Donald Trump over handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Business Standard

Russia coronavirus update: 10 fatalities registered in Moscow in 24 hours

Russian capital Moscow has registered around 10 coronavirus related fatalities over the past 24 hours

Topics
Coronavirus | Russia | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  Europe 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, tests, clinical trials

Russian capital Moscow has registered around 10 coronavirus related fatalities over the past 24 hours.

With this, the death toll in Moscow has risen to 4,741.

"Ten patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the city's coronavirus response center said, according to Sputnik.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the virus died in Moscow.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 23,342,798 while the death toll has risen to 807,134.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU