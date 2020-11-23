Russia coronavirus update: 24,581 new Covid-19 cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Russia coronavirus update: 10 fatalities registered in Moscow in 24 hours
Russia's Moscow registers 71 coronavirus deaths, pushing toll to 7,573
Russia reports 5,205 new coronavirus cases, tally now at 1,020,310
Russia coronavirus update: Moscow's death toll rises by 73 to 8,082
Russia coronavirus update: 12 fatalities reported in Moscow, toll at 4,776
-
Russia has reported 24,581 more Covid-19 infections, slightly down from the all-time high of 24,822 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Sunday.
The daily increase has been above 24,000 for three consecutive days, according to data provided by the centre.
The national tally of cases has grown to 2,089,329, including 36,179 deaths and 1,595,443 recoveries, the centre said.
Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,575 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 553,713, Xinhua reported.
Russia remains the fifth in the world and the second in Europe in terms of COVID-19 caseload.
So far, over 72.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU