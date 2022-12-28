JUST IN
Political turmoil in Afghanistan, Myanmar impacting Indian projects: MEA
Companies welcomed China's decision to end quarantine for visitors
India-Australia free trade agreement will boost Indian apparel exports
US dollar falls as China eases Covid rules for inbound travelers
Brazil's financial market lowers the inflation ceiling forecast for 2022
Tunisia's economy expected to see moderate growth, expand by 1.8% in 2023
Israel's overnight tourist stays reach 922,300 in Nov, highest in 3 years
North Korean economy down 0.1% in 2021 amid prolonged Covid, sanctions
World economy is headed for recession in 2023 amid rate hikes: Research
China's economy is showing increasing strain from the Covid tsunami
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Thousands stranded at airports as airlines cancel flights amid storm in US
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia issues decree to ban oil sales to nations adhering price cap: Report

The decree also said that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per reports

Topics
Russia | Crude Oil Prices | European Union

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
Photo: Bloomberg

In retaliation against the price cap of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia against Russian crude, the world's largest country on Tuesday issued a decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to the price cap, media reports said.

"The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly are using a price cap," reports quoting the presidential decree said.

The price cap against Russian crude came into effect earlier this month. It was imposed in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

The decree also said that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per reports.

The decree will be effective from February 1, 2023 until July 1, 2023.

--IANS

ans/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 06:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.